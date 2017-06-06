NEWS

Water restored after main break in Abington Twp.

Chopper 6: Water main break in Abington on June 5, 2017. (WPVI)

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Water has been restored to dozens of residents in Abington Townshp following a water main break on Monday afternoon.

The water was restored shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, officials said. However, residents are being told to boil their water until further notice.

A 16-inch water main burst around 3:15 p.m. Monday along Edge Hill Road near Tyson Avenue.

The break sent gallons of water cascading down the hilly Abington neighborhood of Rosyln.



"Thousands of gallons of water were rushing down toward Tyson Avenue," Abington Township Police Deputy Chief Patrick Molloy said live on Action News at 5 p.m.

It took a full two hours for crews to finally shut down the main, and by then the damage was done. Several families had to be evacuated.

Water main break in Abington, Pa. Sharrie Wiliams and Brian Taff report during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 5, 2017.



"Just gushing like a river. Unbelievable," resident Patty Lowe said.


The sheer force of the water created some debris runoff in nearby backyards, and left a gaping hole on Edge Hill Road.

Abington police closed the 900 block of both Edge Hill Road and Tyson Avenue due to the break.

Aqua utility crews worked throughout the night to make repairs to a main that was already on a list to be replaced late 2018.

Crews work to repair water main in Abington Township. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 5, 2017.


The damaged water main was built in 1911.

Molloy says Abington Township police will have information on filing claims for impacted residents on their website and on their Facebook page.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
