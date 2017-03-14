NEWS

White House: Trump made $150M in income, paid $38M in income taxes in 2005

(AP)

WASHINGTON --
The White House says President Donald Trump made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year.

The acknowledgement comes as MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says she has obtained part of Trump's 2005 tax forms.

The White House is pushing back pre-emptively, saying that publishing those returns would be illegal.

It says, "You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago."

The White House adds that it is "totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns" and is bashing the "dishonest media."

Trump refused to release his tax returns during the campaign, claiming he was under audit.

------
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldthe white housePresident Donald Trumptaxes
Load Comments
NEWS
Top Marine testifies on explicit-photo scandal: 'We've got to change, and that's on me'
Massive winter storm slams Northeast with snow, 2 die in region
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
Top Navy officials charged in 'staggering' bribery scheme: Officials
More News
Top Stories
Convoy leads toddler to hospital though Pa. storm
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
6abc School Closings and Delays
AccuWeather: Slush Freezes Solid, Brutal Wind Chills
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Nor'easter brings wind, flooding, beach erosion to NJ shore
Lehigh County shovels out from snowstorm
Center City returning to normal after nor'easter
Show More
Del. woman accused of falsely reporting kidnapping, robbery
Arrests in shooting of 2 men, food truck in Salem County
Mother who allegedly abandoned child at California market ID'd
Ben Affleck says he's finished alcohol addiction treatment
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos