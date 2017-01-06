Details are emerging about the man suspected of opening fire in the baggage claim area of an airport in Fort Lauderdale, killing at least five people Friday.Here's what we know about the suspect:Florida Sen. Bill Nelson said the shooter was identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago. Nelson said a TSA administrator and director of the airport told him the shooter was carrying a military I.D. with that name. ABC News confirmed the suspect's name with law enforcement sources, but he has not been officially named as the suspect in the case.Santiago was born in New Jersey, but a state official said he apparently hasn't lived in New Jersey for "quite some time."He has a recent address listed in Anchorage, Alaska.According to the Army criminal investigation division (CID), Santiago was honorably discharged from the army national guard in 2016. He was a combat engineer.The Fort Lauderdale mayor told reporters the shooter was a "lone gunman" and didn't appear to be working with anyone else.Law enforcement officials said Santiago boarded a plane Thursday night in Anchorage, changed planes in Minneapolis and flew to Fort Lauderdale Friday.Once he got off the plane, officials said he claimed his checked baggage, went into a restroom and came out shooting.Officials said Santiago was arrested after he apparently ran out of ammunition at the airport. He was lying down at the terminal when he was taken into custody.This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.