Michael Dubke, White House communications director, resigns

(Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON --
White House communications director Michael Dubke has resigned.

Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor, has told The Associated Press that Dubke handed in his resignation before President Donald Trump left for his international trip earlier this month.

In an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, Conway said Dubke "made very clear that he would see through the president's international trip, and come to work every day and work hard even through that trip because there was much to do here back at the White House."
