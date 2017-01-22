Wilmington man shot to death in Chester

Police in Chester, Delaware County are investigating the shooting death of a Wilmington, Delaware man.Police were called around 4:50 a.m. Sunday to 6th and Magnolia streets for the report of a person down.A Chester officer arrived on the scene and found the man, later identified as 28-year-old Kyle Watson, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.Paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center pronounced Watson dead at the scene.Anyone with any information should contact Det. Brian Pot (CPD) 610-447-8431 or Det. Thomas Scarparo (CID) 610-891-4708.