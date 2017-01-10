  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Wilmington store owner shot and killed
EMBED </>More News Videos

Wilmington police have identified the man who was shot and killed Monday inside the store he owned. (WPVI)

By
WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
Wilmington police have identified the man who was shot and killed Monday inside the store he owned.

"I'm shocked and angry because I'm sick of it all, people shooting people unnecessarily, doing stupid stuff," neighbor Wanda Johnson told Action News.

Johnson is mourning a longtime neighborhood store operator; she spent time looking at the makeshift shrine that grew overnight at the corner market at Lancaster and North Clayton.

For years 64-year-old Santanu Muhuri was a merchant on the corner.

He was shot and killed inside the store by a gunman during an apparent robbery attempt.

"He was a nice guy, community guy, no problems with me. It's a shame what happened to him," Khris Perry of Wilmington said.

The gunman remains at large.

A $10,000 reward has been posted for key information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

Police will not reveal whether or not they've recovered any surveillance video of the crime.

Anyone with information should contact police.
Related Topics:
newsdel. newsmurdershootingWilmington
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US Commandos Take Out ISIS Leader in Hunt for Top Terrorists as Obama Prepares to Leave Office
Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
SUV lands in North Carolina pool
More News
Top Stories
Jury sentences Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to death
PHOTOS: Dozens of drug-related arrests in Philadelphia
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
Horse rescued from icy pond in Malvern
In his final year, Christie aims to tackle drug crisis
Fire damages home in Paulsboro, N.J.
900 NJ kids may need revaccination over refrigeration issue
Show More
Police: Robbers strike twice in Frankford; 2 victims assaulted
Man killed trying to stop a robbery in West Philadelphia
Police: Suspect breaks into 4 fast food restaurants in South Philly
Dumbbell crashes through SUV windshield on NJ Turnpike
Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: Robbers strike twice in Frankford; 2 victims assaulted
Man killed trying to stop a robbery in West Philadelphia
Police: Suspect breaks into 4 fast food restaurants in South Philly
More Video