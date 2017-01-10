Wilmington store owner shot and killed

Wilmington police have identified the man who was shot and killed Monday inside the store he owned."I'm shocked and angry because I'm sick of it all, people shooting people unnecessarily, doing stupid stuff," neighbor Wanda Johnson told Action News.Johnson is mourning a longtime neighborhood store operator; she spent time looking at the makeshift shrine that grew overnight at the corner market at Lancaster and North Clayton.For years 64-year-old Santanu Muhuri was a merchant on the corner.He was shot and killed inside the store by a gunman during an apparent robbery attempt."He was a nice guy, community guy, no problems with me. It's a shame what happened to him," Khris Perry of Wilmington said.The gunman remains at large.A $10,000 reward has been posted for key information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.Police will not reveal whether or not they've recovered any surveillance video of the crime.Anyone with information should contact police.