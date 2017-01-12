Windows replaced at vandalized Tacony synagogue

Workers were replacing the stained glass windows of a community synagogue, following another act of vandalism.For the second time in as many months, vandals destroyed windows at Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai, on Tyson Avenue in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.Someone threw several large rocks through the windows, back in early December, and again last Friday.In all, six windows were smashed.The president of the synagogue believes it's a hate crime, and is hoping to install security cameras to prevent future acts of vandalism.