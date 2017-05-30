NEWS

Witnesses restrain man after woman assaulted in Delaware

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (WPVI) --
Witnesses in Delaware restrained a man until police could arrest him for allegedly hitting his girlfriend.

Kyle Halloran, 20, faces misdemeanor charges including assault after authorities say witnesses saw him punch his girlfriend in the face Friday night.

Rehoboth Beach police say witnesses chased and restrained the Wilmington man until officers arrived.

Police spokesman Lt. Jamie Riddle said in a news release witnesses saw Halloran arguing with the victim before causing minor injury to her face. The 20-year-old New Jersey resident had her injuries treated on scene.

Police were flagged down a short distance from the scene by the witnesses who subdued Halloran after he tried to flee on foot.

Halloran was arrested and charged with one count of third degree assault, one count of offensive touching, and one count of underage consumption.

Halloran was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, but has since been released on $550 unsecured bail.

