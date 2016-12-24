Woman, 81, shot and killed in South Philadelphia store ID'd

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police say a suspect opened fire inside a store, striking and killing an elderly woman in South Philadelphia.
It happened before 9 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South 6th and Titan streets.
According to police, 81-year-old Marie Buck owned the Marie's Grocery store.
My thoughts &prayers are w/the family, friends & those effected by the horrific shooting & murder of the 81yro woman in SPhilly this morning— Seth Williams (@DASethWilliams) December 24, 2016
She was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police say the suspect was dressed in all black and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.