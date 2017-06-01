NEWS

Woman critical after being beaten unconscious in Frankford section of Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman critical after beating: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on June 1, 2017. (WPVI)

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
Residents came to the aid of a woman whose attacker tried to stuff her into a trash bag after beating her unconscious in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say a man and a 29-year-old woman were arguing when the man beat the woman until she was unconscious.

They say he then emptied trash from a garbage bag and tried to put the woman into the bag.

Witnesses intervened and the man fled.

The woman was taken to Aria-Jefferson Health's Torresdale facility in critical condition.

Police are checking surveillance video in an effort to identity the woman's attacker.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newswoman assaultedNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Spicer on 'covfefe': Trump knew 'exactly what he meant'
Milling plant explosion kills 1 in Wisconsin
Trump's tweets 'not helping' popularity, confidant Chris Ruddy says
Officials warn of bear wandering in Doylestown, Pa.
More News
Top Stories
Officials warn of bear wandering in Doylestown, Pa.
Phila. City Councilman expected to 'fully heal' after stabbing
Gunmen on bicycles kill 2, wound 1 in North Philly
Teen charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old sister
Prosecutor: NJ teacher made upskirt videos of students
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm
Counterfeit bill makers find way to avoid detection
Show More
Mistrial declared in David Creato murder case
Window washer dies after falling from Cherry Hill building
Veteran receives garden make-over surprise after vandalism
Detectives exposed to substance in possible Cherry Hill overdose
Father charged in 6-week-old son's death in SW Phila.
More News
Top Video
Phila. City Councilman expected to 'fully heal' after stabbing
Gunmen on bicycles kill 2, wound 1 in North Philly
Action News Update
Counterfeit bill makers find way to avoid detection
More Video