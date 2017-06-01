Residents came to the aid of a woman whose attacker tried to stuff her into a trash bag after beating her unconscious in Philadelphia's Frankford section.It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue.Police say a man and a 29-year-old woman were arguing when the man beat the woman until she was unconscious.They say he then emptied trash from a garbage bag and tried to put the woman into the bag.Witnesses intervened and the man fled.The woman was taken to Aria-Jefferson Health's Torresdale facility in critical condition.Police are checking surveillance video in an effort to identity the woman's attacker.----------