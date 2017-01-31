WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --Police in Burlington County have identified and charged a woman with beating her husband to death.
Forty-two-year-old Laciana Tinsley is accused of murdering her 74-year-old husband, Douglas Tinsley.
The victim was found dead inside a home on the unit block of Hancock Lane in Willingboro early Monday afternoon.
Investigators revealed that Tinsley struck her husband in the head multiple times with a
fire extinguisher.
Police are trying to determine the motive.
Tinsley is due in court today.