Police in Burlington County have identified and charged a woman with beating her husband to death.Forty-two-year-old Laciana Tinsley is accused of murdering her 74-year-old husband, Douglas Tinsley.The victim was found dead inside a home on the unit block of Hancock Lane in Willingboro early Monday afternoon.Investigators revealed that Tinsley struck her husband in the head multiple times with afire extinguisher.Police are trying to determine the motive.Tinsley is due in court today.