Woman dies of injuries after being pinned between car, gas pump

A woman who was pinned to a gas pump after an out of control driver crashed into a gas station on Long Island has died of her injuries.Police say the driver, 53-year-old Renee McKinney, attempted to make a right turn into a gas station Saturday morning, missed the turn and struck a gas pump, knocking it over.Rosalie Koenig, 62, who was pumping gas on the other side of the pump, became wedged between the pump and her vehicle, a 2014 Nissan Frontier.Koenig was extricated by Emergency Services Section officers and was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.McKinney, of Mastic, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs.She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.A passenger in McKinney's vehicle was uninjured.