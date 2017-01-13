NEWS

Woman gets probation for rape of daughter's teen boyfriend
A Delaware woman who pleaded guilty to raping her daughter's 13-year-old boyfriend has been sentenced to probation.

By RANDALL CHASE
DOVER, Del. --
A judge on Thursday sentenced 46-year-old Elaine B. Goodman of Dover to two years of probation.

A judge on Thursday sentenced 46-year-old Elaine B. Goodman of Dover to two years of probation.

Goodman, who pleaded guilty to fourth-degree rape, also was ordered to complete sexual disorders counseling and register as a sex offender.

The attorney general's office declined to comment on the sentence.

Goodman was arrested after Smyrna police received a report in March 2015 alleging an inappropriate relationship between Goodman and the boy.

Goodman was charged with third-degree rape, fourth-degree rape, unlawful sexual contact, and sexual solicitation of a child.

1/12/2017 5:30:26 PM (GMT -5:00)
