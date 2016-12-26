Concern is growing for a missing New Jersey woman and her great-granddaughter.71-year-old Barbara Briley, of Mays Landing, and 5-year-old La Myer Briley set out to drive from Atlantic County to Morven, North Carolina over the weekend.But family members haven't heard from them since they stopped to get gas in Ruther Glen, Virginia on Christmas Eve.The two were traveling in a silver Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey tag C80-ELS.Barbara is described as standing 5'5" tall and weighs 215 pounds.La Myar was last seen wearing a gray camo sweat hoodie and gray sweat pants.The Sheriff's Office in Anson County, North Carolina says it is working with Hamilton Township Police.Anyone with information is urged to contact police.