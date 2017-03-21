In Bucks County, a woman is facing charges after police say she crashed into a fire marshal's vehicle and then drove away.It happened before 8 a.m. Tuesday on the I-95 ramp near Route 413 in Bristol.No one was hurt in the collision.Officers followed the woman and pulled her over a short time later at an apartment complex on New Rogers Road less than a half mile away.Video from Chopper 6 HD showed police questioning a woman next to a white sedan with front-end damage.The woman has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident.------