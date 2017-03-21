BRISTOL, Pa. (WPVI) --In Bucks County, a woman is facing charges after police say she crashed into a fire marshal's vehicle and then drove away.
It happened before 8 a.m. Tuesday on the I-95 ramp near Route 413 in Bristol.
No one was hurt in the collision.
Officers followed the woman and pulled her over a short time later at an apartment complex on New Rogers Road less than a half mile away.
Video from Chopper 6 HD showed police questioning a woman next to a white sedan with front-end damage.
The woman has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
------