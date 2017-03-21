NEWS

Woman hit fire marshal's vehicle in Bucks County then fled, police say

In Bucks County, a woman is facing charges after police say she crashed into a fire marshal's vehicle and then drove away. (WPVI)

BRISTOL, Pa. (WPVI) --
In Bucks County, a woman is facing charges after police say she crashed into a fire marshal's vehicle and then drove away.

It happened before 8 a.m. Tuesday on the I-95 ramp near Route 413 in Bristol.

No one was hurt in the collision.

Officers followed the woman and pulled her over a short time later at an apartment complex on New Rogers Road less than a half mile away.

Video from Chopper 6 HD showed police questioning a woman next to a white sedan with front-end damage.

The woman has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

