NEWS

Woman hospitalized, her 6 cats die in Overbrook house blaze

OVERBROOK (WPVI) --
A woman is hospitalized, and her six cats died in a house fire in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.

It was around 7:18 a.m. Wednesday on the 6100 block of West Columbia Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to smoke showing on the second floor of a 2-story Twin home.

Witnesses told Action News that neighbors banged on the door, alerting the woman and helping her out of the house.

The woman had to fight her way through the smoke, but made it out safely.

Unfortunately, her six cats perished inside the dwelling.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire was placed under control just after 7:30 a.m.

So far, there is no word on the cause of the blaze.
Related Topics:
newshouse firephilly newscatsWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Judge overturns finding against Gov. Chris Christie
Man bit by possibly rabid coyote on popular New Jersey trail
Trump at Odds With Intel Chief on Substance of Discussion About Russia Report
Trump Plan to Donate Hotel Profits Doesn't Erase Ethics Concerns: Experts
More News
Top Stories
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
Man killed while working on his car in West Oak Lane ID'd
CVS generic competitor to EpiPen, sold at a 6th the price
6 children missing after house fire in Baltimore
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, Colder Friday
Rollover crash in Northeast Philadelphia
Driver hits police car in NE Philly, suspected of DUI
Show More
Man bun helps neighbors identify car vandalizing suspect
Man bit by possibly rabid coyote on popular New Jersey trail
SW Philly deli worker beaten over price of sandwich
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
Del. woman ID'd as 5th person killed in Florida airport shooting
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos