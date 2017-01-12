Woman hospitalized, her 6 cats die in Overbrook house blaze

A woman is hospitalized, and her six cats died in a house fire in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.It was around 7:18 a.m. Wednesday on the 6100 block of West Columbia Avenue.Firefighters arrived to smoke showing on the second floor of a 2-story Twin home.Witnesses told Action News that neighbors banged on the door, alerting the woman and helping her out of the house.The woman had to fight her way through the smoke, but made it out safely.Unfortunately, her six cats perished inside the dwelling.The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The fire was placed under control just after 7:30 a.m.So far, there is no word on the cause of the blaze.