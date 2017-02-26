NEWS

Woman injured in South Philadelphia strip club shooting

A woman is in serious condition after a shooting at a gentleman?s club in South Philadelphia. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --
A woman was injured after a shooting at a gentleman's club in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday at Club Onyx on the 2900 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The 26-year-old victim tells police she was inside the vestibule where she saw a physical altercation with a large group of customers.

Seconds later, she says a man walked into the front door, pulled out a gun and fired the weapon one time.

The bullet struck the glass of one of the doors that leads into the floor of the club.

Police say the victim suffered various cuts to her left shoulder and left calf from the shattered glass door.

She was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, early to mid-20s, wearing a black hat, black jacket, and was armed with a .9mm handgun. He remains on the loose.

