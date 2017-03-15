  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Texas woman killed by train in midst of modeling shoot

NAVASOTA, Texas --
The mother of a 19-year-old woman says her daughter was killed when she was struck by a train while having photos taken of her on the tracks in a bid to launch a modeling career.

Hakamie Stevenson told The Eagle newspaper that her daughter, Fredzania Thompson, attended Blinn College in Bryan but wanted to put her education on hold to begin modeling.

Authorities say Thompson was standing between two sets of tracks Friday in Navasota when a BNSF Railway train approached.

She moved out of the way of the train but was apparently unaware that a Union Pacific train was coming in the opposite direction on the other tracks and was struck.

The person who was taking photos of Thompson was not hurt.

Navasota is about 60 miles northwest of Houston.
Related Topics:
newstrain accident
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Russian agents facing charges in mass Yahoo hacks
Russian FSB officers, hackers charged in Yahoo breach
House intel leaders see no evidence on wiretap
13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust
More News
Top Stories
13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust
1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash in Delco; Rt. 1 reopens near Creek Rd.
Russian FSB officers, hackers charged in Yahoo breach
House intel leaders see no evidence on wiretap
White House releases Trump's tax info ahead of TV report
AccuWeather: Snow Showers, Icy Roads, Windy Today
Deadly head-on crash in Salem County
Show More
Fire, partial collapse in restaurant building on South St.
Police cars involved in minor crash in Bucks County
Digging out from more than a foot of snow in Allentown
Snow cleanup continues in Philadelphia
Crews battle street ice and house fire in Mantua
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos