Woman killed in DUI crash in Hunting Park

Police say a woman was killed in a DUI crash in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Old York Road near Luzerne Street.Police say a man was driving a vehicle with a woman in the passenger seat when he ran a stop sign.The vehicle was then struck by a Dodge Durango SUV.Firefighters worked for about 20 minutes to free the trapped woman from the passenger side of the vehicle.Medics transported the woman to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.The driver was arrested and is facing a DUI charge.A man and woman inside the SUV were not injured and did not seek medical attention.