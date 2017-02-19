NEWS

Woman killed, man injured in Atlantic City stabbing

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man and a woman were stabbed in Atlantic City. (WPVI)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a double stabbing in Atlantic City that led to the death of a woman.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on the unit block of North Harrisburg Avenue.

Arriving officers found two stabbing victims, a 54-year-old Atlantic City woman and a 52-year-old Pennsylvania man.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666. Witnesses may also contact the Atlantic City Police Department Investigations Division at (609)-347-5766.
------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsstabbingAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Small plane crashes in NJ; pilot pulled from wreckage
Trump's remarks about Sweden create debate and confusion
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion of major incident
Taxi driver arrested after being shot by fellow cabbie
More News
Top Stories
Taxi driver arrested after being shot by fellow cabbie
WATCH LIVE: THON at Penn State
Penn State students staying up to get down at THON
After son's suicide, NJ dad starts 'The Kindness Challenge'
4 shot in West Philadelphia
Small plane crashes in NJ; pilot pulled from wreckage
Man stabbed in Center City
Show More
Man shot outside Philadelphia steak shop
No Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $403-million
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion of major incident
Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
President Trump invites supporter on stage during Florida rally
More News
Top Video
Man stabbed in Center City
4 shot in West Philadelphia
Man shot outside Philadelphia steak shop
Mike Trout takes subtle dig at Chris Christie over Phillies jab
More Video