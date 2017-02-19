Woman killed, man injured in Atlantic City stabbing

Police are investigating a double stabbing in Atlantic City that led to the death of a woman.It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on the unit block of North Harrisburg Avenue.Arriving officers found two stabbing victims, a 54-year-old Atlantic City woman and a 52-year-old Pennsylvania man.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.The man was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment.The identities of the victims have not been released.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666. Witnesses may also contact the Atlantic City Police Department Investigations Division at (609)-347-5766.------