Woman meets son she put up for adoption in special reunion

It was quite a special reunion when a woman met the son she put up for adoption at birth. (WPVI)

It was quite a special reunion when a woman met the son she put up for adoption at birth.

Thirty-nine-year-old Sam Lane said he's been trying to find his birth mother for 5 years.

He finally tracked down his mom's brother through Facebook.

Mom, Cheryl Janss, was 16 when she had her son, and gave him up in hopes that he would have a better life.

"We just had a great childhood and lots of opportunities, and everything has just kind of come full circle," said Lane.

Sam and Cheryl spent a few days getting to know each other after their reunion before he headed back home to Texas.
