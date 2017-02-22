Woman nearly abducted from in front of Sicklerville home

The search is on for a man who grabbed a woman's arm and tried to pull her into a vehicle in a Camden County neighborhood.Her screams helped scare him off.Now, neighbors living along Mayapple Road in Sicklerville, New Jersey are on alert."That is so scary, we don't have that here. I mean it is everywhere, but we've never had anything like that here," said Lynn Howe.Police say it happened Monday night a little after 9 p.m. A woman called 911 claiming the male passenger tried to pull her into his vehicle.Investigators say she was out smoking a cigarette when things turned frightening."The female was in front of her residence smoking and she was approached by a possible SUV and approached by the suspect who was a white male. He started asking her questions about whether she lived in the neighborhood and things like that. During the conversation, he made an attempt to grab her arm and pull her toward the vehicle," said Capt. Brendan Barton.The victim screamed and was able to get away without being hurt.There is no good description of the vehicle involved, but police say it was a newer model SUV.As for the suspect, the victim described him to investigators as a man in his 20's with patchy facial hair, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.There was no description of the driver.There was some concern that this case may be connected to the recent kidnappings in New Castle County, Delaware.Gloucester County Police say at this point, there is no link between the two."We have been monitoring the news and what's been happening, and as far as any connection, we contacted Delaware and we have no familiar events that occurred. Our suspect didn't have his face covered, no weapon was shown, so we don't have any connection at this time," said Barton.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------