2 sought after woman robbed at gunpoint in South Philadelphia garage
Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a woman at gunpoint in a South Philadelphia parking garage. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a woman at gunpoint in a South Philadelphia parking garage.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday at the Marine Club Condominiums on the 1100 block of South Broad Street.

Police say a woman was pulling her car into the garage when a masked man tapped a long, rifle-style gun on her window and said, "Give me your stuff".

The victim ignored the suspect, police say, and drove to the third level of the garage.

That's when a red car pulled up behind her, and the same suspect got out of the vehicle and banged on the victim's window, breaking it.

The suspect struck the women with the gun, pulled her from the car and took her cell phone.

A second suspect, a woman, took the victim's bag from inside her vehicle.

Both suspects fled in the red car, police say, and remain at large.

The victim was not hurt.

Suspect No. 1 is described as a black male, medium brown complexion, 5 feet 10 inches, with a medium build, wearing a dark jack and faded blue jeans. Suspect No. 2 is described as a black female, large build, wearing black tights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
