NEWS

Woman shot in the head at Camden home
EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman is hospitalized after being shot in the head at an apartment in Camden. (WPVI)

By
CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A woman is hospitalized after being shot in the head at a home in Camden.

It happened at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Ablett Village Apartments on East State Street.


Officers arrived to find the 30-year-old victim at an apartment.

Medics rushed her to Cooper University Hospital in serious condition.


Police are working to determine who shot the woman and why.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.
Related Topics:
newsn.j. newsshootingCamden
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Berlin Terror Suspect Was Known to US Agencies
72 Now Dead in Siberia After Drinking Counterfeit Alcohol
Trump Adviser Defends Wealthy Administration Picks
Parents die on way to see son injured in crash
Trump Sons Skipping Controversial Fundraising Event
More News
Top Stories
I-95 reopens, commuters rejoice after expansion project
Jan. 2018: Pa. driver's license not valid ID for air travel
Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Joining White House Team
Kensington crack down nets 170 arrests (PHOTOS)
Christina Grimmie's family sues venue over her killing
Person falls from roof in Norristown, Pa.
2-alarm fire damages store, home in Trenton
Show More
Philadelphia man wrongfully convicted freed after 10 years
Vigil held for boy, 10, killed in Cobbs Creek house fire
Herr's recalls two types of potato chips
2 convicted in 2011 triple murder in SW Philadelphia
Search for missing Marine vet in Clementon
More News
Top Video
Vigil held for boy, 10, killed in Cobbs Creek house fire
I-95 reopens, commuters rejoice after expansion project
Philadelphia man wrongfully convicted freed after 10 years
Jan. 2018: Pa. driver's license not valid ID for air travel
More Video