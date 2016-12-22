Woman shot in the head at Camden home

30 yr old woman shot in the head inside an apartment in Camden. Taken to hospital in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/Se2CwfH4Pf — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) December 22, 2016

A woman is hospitalized after being shot in the head at a home in Camden.It happened at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Ablett Village Apartments on East State Street.Officers arrived to find the 30-year-old victim at an apartment.Medics rushed her to Cooper University Hospital in serious condition.Police are working to determine who shot the woman and why.