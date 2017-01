Police have identified the woman struck and killed by a car in Springfield Township, Montgomery County.The victim is identified as 51-year-old Nona Rhodes-Jubilee.The accident happened on the 9200 block of Ridge Pike near Bells Mill Road at 7:30 p.m. Monday.The 27-year-old driver said he tried to swerve to avoid hitting the woman.Police say the driver was not impaired.The investigation is still underway.