Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Burlington County

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Burlington County.Police identified the victim Saturday as 42-year-old Dawn Fisher.It happened around 6:48 p.m. Friday in the area of Salem Road between Sunset Road and Woodland Way.Police say Fisher was walking in the lanes of travel when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Salem Road.She was treated on the scene, and then taken to Lourdes Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.Police say the vehicle did stop.At this time, the driver is not suspected of criminal activity, police say.The investigation is ongoing.