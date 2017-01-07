NEWS

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Burlington County

EMBED </>More News Videos

One person is critical after being struck by a vehicle in Burlington County. (WPVI)

BURLINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Burlington County.

Police identified the victim Saturday as 42-year-old Dawn Fisher.

It happened around 6:48 p.m. Friday in the area of Salem Road between Sunset Road and Woodland Way.

Police say Fisher was walking in the lanes of travel when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Salem Road.

She was treated on the scene, and then taken to Lourdes Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the vehicle did stop.

At this time, the driver is not suspected of criminal activity, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newspedestrian injuredpedestrian struckBurlington Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police investigating homicide in Hunting Park
DA: Suspect to be charged after missing Abington teen found dead
Alleged airport gunman charged, US seeks death penalty
Suspect Planned Fort Lauderdale Airport Attack, FBI Says
More News
Top Stories
DA: Suspect to be charged after missing Abington teen found dead
Alleged airport gunman charged, US seeks death penalty
AccuWeather: Colder Sunday
Route 202 NB closed after snowplow hits utility pole in Delco
Wintry weather plagues drivers across Delaware Valley
Snow, wind and cold impacting the Jersey Shore
Massive pile-up crash shuts down highway
Show More
Airport, bridge changes due to snow
Philly Streets Dept. deploys trucks due to snow
Employee rescues dozens of animals in Montco SPCA blaze
What we know about suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
Sister: Iowa man killed at Florida airport; wife wounded
More News
Top Video
Snow, wind and cold impacting the Jersey Shore
Employee rescues dozens of animals in Montco SPCA blaze
Man shot dead in North Philadelphia
Freebie Friday: Meet Simone Biles, First Friday events
More Video