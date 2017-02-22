Woman sues Anheuser-Busch for using her picture in ads

A woman in North Carolina is suing the largest brewing company in the country for using a photo of her without her permission.Kayla Kraft originally posted the silly snapshot of herself wearing a fake mustache and drinking a beer on social media.Now, that photo has ended up on billboards and part of an advertising campaign for Anheuser-Busch's Natural Light beer with the slogan: "Every Natty has a story."So Kraft is suing the St. Louis based brewing company, claiming they stole her picture and used it without her permission.She has now had to register her own picture with the United States copyright office while she sues for damages.So far there has been no comment from Anheuser-Busch.------