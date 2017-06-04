NEWS

Woman to pay $241k in crash that destroyed Dewey Beach restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Del. woman to pay $241k in crash that destroyed restaurant. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on June 4, 2017. (WPVI)

DEWEY BEACH, Del. --
A woman who was driving a car that crashed into a popular Dewey Beach restaurant, igniting a fire that burned the eatery down has been ordered to pay $241,000 and serve two years of probation.

Media outlets report that 37-year-old Michelle Small of Wyoming, Delaware, was sentenced Friday. She had pleaded guilty in April to driving under the influence and criminal mischief.

Police say on Aug. 9, Small lost control of her speeding car and plowed into Ed's Chicken and Crabs. Authorities say the crash severed a propane line and sparked a fire.

The restaurant, which had been at the same location for some 40 years, was destroyed. The owner has not rebuilt or reopened at another location.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsdelaware newscrashaccidentfirerestaurantDewey Beach
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
'March for Truth' demands independent investigation into Trump's possible Russia ties
Ahmeenah Young, fmr. PA Convention Center Authority CEO, dies at 69
NJ nuclear plant warns of planned emergency siren test
Key people to watch at Cosby's sexual assault trial
12 people arrested over London attack; 7 people killed
More News
Top Stories
12 people arrested over London attack; 7 people killed
Man, 21, shot in face in Tioga-Nicetown
Victim shot near West Philadelphia pizza shop dies
NJ nuclear plant warns of planned emergency siren test
Suspect in custody for stabbing of Councilman David Oh
Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself in Delco home
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Warmer!
Show More
Key people to watch at Cosby's sexual assault trial
Police: Dealers peddled cocaine from Papa John's pizza boxes
Philadelphia principal's message motivates college grad
Ahmeenah Young, fmr. PA Convention Center Authority CEO, dies at 69
Reward offered for suspect accused of punching man with cerebral palsy
More News
Top Video
12 people arrested over London attack; 7 people killed
NJ nuclear plant warns of planned emergency siren test
Key people to watch at Cosby's sexual assault trial
Philadelphia principal's message motivates college grad
More Video