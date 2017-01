Women marched Saturday in both New Jersey and Delaware.There were close to 600 people marching more than two-miles from the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Willia Road to Main Street in Newark, Delaware.Many held signs to spread their message.The Action Cam was also in Trenton, New Jersey where a large crowd gathered at Patriots Theater at the Trenton War Memorial.There were several speakers.The group then marched about a half-mile to the steps of the State-House.