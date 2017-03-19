Bradley and Brady Daniel are only 6 and 4 years of age, but the brothers from Smyrna, Delaware, realized you are never too young to make an impact, especially for those in need.It all started about a month ago when their parents got them tickets to see the circus in Philadelphia for Valentine's Day.The boys asked if they could also feed the hungry while they were in town. They made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and snacks to give out to those in need.Brady and Bradley gave out dozens of sandwiches.They had such a good time, they decided to do it again on this beautiful, but cold Sunday morning in March.They prepped their sandwiches Saturday night and set out in the morning to give them to those who need a meal.Action News caught up with the brothers before they got started."We made waters. Well, we didn't make them. We made apples. We made peanut butter sandwich. We made chocolate. Well, we didn't make it, we got it. And we have those cookies stuff," Brady, the younger brother, said.We asked Bradley why he thought this was an important thing to do."They need to have food to make sure they don't die," Bradley, the older brother, said.And when we asked Bradley, how he got the idea, a typical big bother, little brother moment occurred."It was all my idea," Bradley said."And me!" Brady quickly added.The idea of Bradley's - and Brady's - is certainly one being appreciated all around Philadelphia."I think they fed off of the response that they got. Because everybody was like, 'these two little boys are coming up to us, asking if we would like a bagged lunch.' People were just like 'thank you. This is my first meal today or I haven't eaten in a couple days,'" the boys' mother Sandra Daniel said.According to Project Home, a Philadelphia-based homeless advocacy organization, about 15,000 people access shelters in the city every year.One man who did not want to be identified told Action News, he's been sleeping in Logan Square for two years.He calls what the boys did today - a blessing.------