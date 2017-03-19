NEWS

Spreading joy: Young brothers deliver peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to Philadelphia homeless

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two boys, both under the age of ten, are spending their spare time helping the homeless.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Bradley and Brady Daniel are only 6 and 4 years of age, but the brothers from Smyrna, Delaware realized you are never too young to make an impact, especially for those in need.

It all started about a month ago when their parents got them tickets to see the circus in Philadelphia for Valentine's Day.

The boys asked if they could also feed the hungry while they were in town. They made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and snacks to give out to those in need.

Brady and Bradley gave out dozens of sandwiches.

They had such a good time, they decided to do it again on this beautiful, but cold Sunday morning in March.

They prepped their sandwiches Saturday night and set out in the morning to give them to those who need a meal.



Action News caught up with the brothers before they got started.

"We made waters. Well, we didn't make them. We made apples. We made peanut butter sandwich. We made chocolate. Well, we didn't make it, we got it. And we have those cookies stuff," Brady, the younger brother, said.

We asked Bradley why he thought this was an important thing to do.

"They need to have food to make sure they don't die," Bradley, the older brother, said.

And when we asked Bradley, how he got the idea, a typical big bother, little brother moment occurred.

"It was all my idea," Bradley said.

"And me!" Brady quickly added.

The idea of Bradley's - and Brady's - is certainly one being appreciated all around Philadelphia.

"I think they fed off of the response that they got. Because everybody was like, 'these two little boys are coming up to us, asking if we would like a bagged lunch.' People were just like 'thank you. This is my first meal today or I haven't eaten in a couple days,'" the boys' mother Sandra Daniel said.

According to Project Home, a Philadelphia based homeless advocacy organization, about 15,000 people access shelters in the city every year.

One man who did not want to be identified told Action News, he's been sleeping in Logan Square for two years.

He calls what the boys did today - a blessing.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newshomelessfoodhungerchildrendel. newsCenter City PhiladelphiaSmyrna
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sunday morning fire breaks out in Chester church
Trump expected to pick George Conway, Kellyanne's husband, for key Justice Department role
Police: Woman killed, driver tried to flee in Hunting Park crash
3 U.S. soldiers wounded by Afghan soldier
More News
Top Stories
Police: Woman killed, driver tried to flee in Hunting Park crash
Man shot to death outside North Philadelphia bar
Police: Pa. man who killed pregnant wife cited 'hybrid human threat'
'Help us bring her home,' pleads father of student allegedly kidnapped by former teacher
Sunday morning fire breaks out in Chester church
Villanova stunned 65-62 by Wisconsin in NCAA
Nova Nation proud of Wildcats after 'disappointing' loss
Show More
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
Person driving 'suspicious' vehicle detained near White House
Person detained after hopping bike-rack barrier along White House fence
SEPTA announces proposed fare increases
Louisiana sheriff's deputy shot and killed in line of duty
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Breezy And Milder
Man shot to death outside North Philadelphia bar
Police: Woman killed, driver tried to flee in Hunting Park crash
6abc Loves the Arts: Philly Pops' Ella & Louis
More Video