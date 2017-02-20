NEWS

Young girl travels from UK to Philly for surgery, receives warm welcome

EMBED </>More News Videos

A young girl arrived in Philadelphia Sunday night where she will soon undergo major surgery. She arrived from the United Kingdom, where that kind of surgery was simply unavailable. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a sweet surprise and much-needed support Sunday night for an unsuspecting family that's been through a lot.

"We're all rotary members, and the South Wales district governor contacted us and said, 'Could you help me help this family out?' and that's what we do," said Ted Trevorrow, Longwood Rotary Club.

Megan Sadler has severe scoliosis. In her case, her spine is at a 60-degree curve. Once it goes past 70 degrees, she can no longer get an operation to correct it. And that innovative surgical procedure is only done at Shriners Hospital.

"Coming from overseas, they're going to be exhausted, they're going to be scared, faced with this situation with their daughter. I would just, if I were on the other side, it would be nice to know there would be people there trying to make it a little bit easier," said Jen Dresser, Longwood Rotary Club.

They arrived Sunday evening to a warm welcome from Philadelphians and first-class treatment from the City of Brotherly Love.

"We knew people were meeting us, but we didn't expect this whatsoever," said Laura Sadler of Wales.

But the support isn't just a warm welcoming and a ride home.

"To help with lodging, to help with fundraising, to help with transportation, big issue for the family, and we will have that pretty much surrounded by the time they get back here," said Trevorrow. "It won't cost them a thing."

For a family that's had to depend on fundraising and credit cards, it's a gesture that goes beyond words and well, oceans too.

"That's what we are here for. When there's a need, we try and fill it. Our idea is to make other people's lives a little bit better when we can," said Trevorrow.
------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newschildren's healthsurgery
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Three injured after sprint car flips into stands at Volusia Speedway Park
Victim found 2 days after invasion, beating in Juniata Park
Severe storm leaves nearly 40,000 without power in San Antonio
Russia recognizes passports from Ukrainian separatists, stoking annexation fears
Trump's remarks about Sweden 'not referring to a specific incident,' White House says
More News
Top Stories
Victim found 2 days after invasion, beating in Juniata Park
Overturned tractor trailer jams NB NJTP
Disappearance of Danielle Imbo, Richard Petrone Jr. remains mystery after 12 years
AccuWeather: Breezy and Cooler, Still Nice Today
Workers fired for no-show on "Day Without Immigrants"
3 pedestrians struck by car on City Avenue
Tariq El-Shabazz set to announce run for DA
Show More
Anti-racist group counters hate flyers in NJ
4, including 10-year-old, injured in NE Philly crash
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 322 in Folsom
Wilmington skating rink closed after CO incident
Small plane crashes on golf course in Montco
More News
Top Video
Victim found 2 days after invasion, beating in Juniata Park
Overturned tractor trailer jams NB NJTP
3 pedestrians struck by car on City Avenue
4, including 10-year-old, injured in NE Philly crash
More Video