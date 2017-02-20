Young girl travels from UK to Philly for surgery, receives warm welcome

It was a sweet surprise and much-needed support Sunday night for an unsuspecting family that's been through a lot."We're all rotary members, and the South Wales district governor contacted us and said, 'Could you help me help this family out?' and that's what we do," said Ted Trevorrow, Longwood Rotary Club.Megan Sadler has severe scoliosis. In her case, her spine is at a 60-degree curve. Once it goes past 70 degrees, she can no longer get an operation to correct it. And that innovative surgical procedure is only done at Shriners Hospital."Coming from overseas, they're going to be exhausted, they're going to be scared, faced with this situation with their daughter. I would just, if I were on the other side, it would be nice to know there would be people there trying to make it a little bit easier," said Jen Dresser, Longwood Rotary Club.They arrived Sunday evening to a warm welcome from Philadelphians and first-class treatment from the City of Brotherly Love."We knew people were meeting us, but we didn't expect this whatsoever," said Laura Sadler of Wales.But the support isn't just a warm welcoming and a ride home."To help with lodging, to help with fundraising, to help with transportation, big issue for the family, and we will have that pretty much surrounded by the time they get back here," said Trevorrow. "It won't cost them a thing."For a family that's had to depend on fundraising and credit cards, it's a gesture that goes beyond words and well, oceans too."That's what we are here for. When there's a need, we try and fill it. Our idea is to make other people's lives a little bit better when we can," said Trevorrow.------