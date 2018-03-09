Caregiver faces charges after infant seriously injured in Atlantic City

New Jersey News

ATLANTIC CITY --
Authorities say an infant suffered near fatal injuries last year while being cared for at an unlicensed day care center an Atlantic City woman operated in her home.

Atlantic County prosecutors say 55-year-old Lisa Henderson is charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment.

The charges stem from a Nov. 30 incident where a year-old boy suffered a skull fracture, a subdural hematoma, a cervical spine injury and retinal hemorrhages.

Prosecutors say Henderson was caring for several children by herself at the time and claimed the infant had fallen about 2 feet off a bed, causing him to have a seizure and lose consciousness.

But authorities say that didn't explain the serious injuries the child suffered.

Prosecutors haven't said how they believe the child was harmed.

It wasn't known Friday if Henderson has retained an attorney.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newschild abuseAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News