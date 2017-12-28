New Jersey liquor thieves steal hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol

Men wanted for Evesham liquor theft: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 4 p.m., December 28, 2017 (WPVI)

EVESHAM, N.J. (WPVI) --
Three men apparently stocked up on liquor just before Christmas, without paying for any of it.

Evesham police released four pictures, showing the three suspects inside the Wine Works store on Route 70.

One of them is seen putting a $500 bottle of Cristal under his sweatshirt.

The other two allegedly stole five different bottles on December 23rd.

In all, they got away with more than $800 in alcohol.

You're asked to call police if you recognize these men.

------
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newstheftalcohol
