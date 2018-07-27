CHILD KILLED

New Jersey man charged with murder in infant son's beating death

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey --
Authorities say a New Jersey man fatally beat his three-week old son.

Union County prosecutors say Tiray Summers is charged with murder and child endangerment in the death of Trayvon Summers, who died late Sunday night at a hospital. Staffers there notified authorities, and it was determined that the child had suffered significant injuries and died of blunt force trauma to the head.

It wasn't known Friday if Summers has retained an attorney. The 38-year-old Plainfield man was arrested Wednesday.

Authorities have not disclosed how or when the fatal injuries were inflicted.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
