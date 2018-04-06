NJ officer charged with simple assault of 13-year-old girl

NJ officer charged with simple assault of 13-year-old girl. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 6, 2018. (WPVI)

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A Gloucester Township police officer is facing a simple assault charge as a result of this newly-released body cam video.

It shows 27-year-old Officer John Flinn of Williamstown handcuffing a 13-year-old girl while responding to a report of a disturbance on March 8.

In the video, you hear the officer say, "Stop resisting." And the girl said, "I'm not."

Authorities say the girl was not resisting, and Flinn had no reason to strike her twice in the face, causing her to cry out in pain.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Gloucester Township Police Chief Harry Earle suspended Flinn and notified the Camden County Prosecutor's Office of his alleged misconduct.

