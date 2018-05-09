NJ police rescue man from burning car

Police in North Jersey risked their own lives to save a man from a burning car.It happened around 7:40 a.m. Saturday in Roselle Park.Roselle Park Police received several calls concerning a vehicle parked on the 100 Block of West Lincoln Avenue.A caller initially reported a strange noise coming from a vehicle causing a smoke condition. A subsequent 911 call reported the vehicle was on fire.Arriving officers first broke a window to see if someone was inside the smoky vehicle.They found a man in the driver's seat of the vehicle.They then dragged the man, who police say refused to get out and appeared disoriented.Police think the man parked the car, but forgot to turn it off and fell asleep with his foot on the gas, overheating the engine.Once outside, the 42-year-old driver was alert and speaking. He did not suffer any visible serious injuries and is expected to be OK.------