New Jersey school bus crash survivor calls for better seat belts

By DAVID PORTER Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A fifth-grader who survived a school bus crash that killed a schoolmate and a teacher in New Jersey last month is urging state lawmakers to require seat belts with shoulder straps on buses.

Peter Caminiti provided the first testimony Monday to a joint hearing of the state Assembly and Senate transportation committees. Lawmakers are weighing a number of changes in laws and policy in response to the deadly May 17 crash in Mount Olive.

The 11-year-old Paramus student recounted being suspended by his lap belt and said he suffered a serious head injury. He asked why buses don't have three-point seat belts, saying concerns about costs might be overriding safety.

The New Jersey School Boards Association says districts have limited resources and any new safety measures should be carefully studied.

EMBED More News Videos

Hudy Muldrow Sr., 77, faces two charges of vehicular homicide.

EMBED More News Videos

School bus driver charged in crash that killed teacher, student in New Jersey. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on May 24, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates reports on the funeral for fifth-grader Miranda Vargas.

EMBED More News Videos

Funeral held for teacher killed in New Jersey school bus crash. Watch this report from May 24, 2018.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school bus accidentbus crashnew jersey newsParamusBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News