TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --A fifth-grader who survived a school bus crash that killed a schoolmate and a teacher in New Jersey last month is urging state lawmakers to require seat belts with shoulder straps on buses.
Peter Caminiti provided the first testimony Monday to a joint hearing of the state Assembly and Senate transportation committees. Lawmakers are weighing a number of changes in laws and policy in response to the deadly May 17 crash in Mount Olive.
The 11-year-old Paramus student recounted being suspended by his lap belt and said he suffered a serious head injury. He asked why buses don't have three-point seat belts, saying concerns about costs might be overriding safety.
The New Jersey School Boards Association says districts have limited resources and any new safety measures should be carefully studied.
