New Jersey synagogue vandalized with hate symbols

EMBED </>More Videos

New Jersey synagogue vandalized: Sharrie Williams reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., March 26, 2018 (WPVI)

Ocean County, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are searching for the people responsible for vandalizing a synagogue in Ocean County, New Jersey.

Officials said hateful words and images, including swastikas spray-painted backward, were put on the walls of Congregation Sons of Israel in Lakewood.

They say the suspects also spray painted the number 666 on a holocaust memorial.

Police said this is the second time the synagogue has been targeted in less than a year.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newshate crimegraffiti
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Eagles DE Bennett surrenders on charge of injury to elderly
Police name person of interest in Chinatown stabbing
Fire claims life of 11-month-old boy in Wilmington
Video of pledge chugging alcohol on night of fall shown in court
Police: Driver led police on chase during snowstorm
Wife speaks after man charged in Allentown teen case
School arming students with rocks adds additional security
Upper Darby police seek rape suspect
Show More
Hit-and-run crash near Dover leads to drug, weapons charges
FTC confirms investigation of Facebook, company shares plunge
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate
VA secretary Shulkin attends Del. summit amid speculation
Camden police: Mother killed, son injured in stabbing
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Fire claims life of 11-month-old boy in Wilmington
Villanova returns to Final Four, beating Texas Tech 71-59
Storm Daniels' lawyer won't give evidence of alleged Trump affair
More Video