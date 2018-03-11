No arrests in North Philadelphia shooting

No arrests have been made in connection with an early morning shooting in North Philadelphia that sent one person to an area hospital.Officers were called to North 18th and Cumberland streets just after 4 a.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting.That's where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.Investigators believe the shooting happened a block away, on the 2500 block of Bouvier Street.The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.------