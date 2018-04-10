PLANE CRASH

No survivors after small plane crash on Arizona golf course

No survivors after small plane crash on Arizona golf course. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 10, 2018.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. --
Authorities say no one survived a fiery plane crash Monday night on a suburban Phoenix golf course adjacent to the grounds where the PGA Tour holds a popular tournament.

ABC15 reports that emergency crews responded to the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course, the sister course to the Stadium Course where the Waste Management Phoenix Open is held each February.

Police say multiple people onboard died. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the Piper PA-24 Comanche went down on Scottsdale, Arizona, shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.

The single-engine Comanche can have four or six seats.

Kenitzer says it's unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft or what caused it to crash.

