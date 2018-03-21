  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
  • LIVE VIDEO Mobile 6 traveling through Philadelphia area

Nor'easter continues trend of snowy start to spring in Philly

A man walks through falling snow Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's the first full day of spring and the Delaware Valley is getting hit with a nor'easter.

While flowers and sunshine are the usual images connected to springtime, in recent years, snow has been the way the Philadelphia region has celebrated the vernal equinox.

On Tuesday, when spring arrived, so did the snow.

EMBED More News Videos

Snowy first day of spring in Philadelphia: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 4 p.m., March 20, 2018



Back on Friday, March 20, 2015, PennDOT was preparing for some snow to hit the region.

EMBED More News Videos

Action News reporter Eva Pilgrim reports on snow for spring in King of Prussia, Pa.



As we reported at the time: "Everyone Action News spoke to felt a little bummed to hear about snow on the first day of spring."

We here in 2018 completely understand you, 2015.
EMBED More News Videos

Sharrie Williams reports on spring snow across the region.



A year later - Sunday, March 20, 2016 - the expected first day of spring snow was not enough to stop some people from walking on the Jersey Boardwalk.

And many today echo the sentiment of one person from this report: "It's annoying. I want it to be over already."

EMBED More News Videos

Since some already have a touch of spring fever, Old Man Winter's return isn't welcome.



And on the first day of spring in 2017, there was snow still on the ground from a big storm days earlier.

EMBED More News Videos

The spring day of spring is here.


Spring snow has certainly been an issue for the area for the past few years.

And with a nor'easter inching closer, this season will continue the trend of a snowy start to spring.

EMBED More News Videos

Jeff Chirico reports from Haddonfield, NJ during Action News Mornings on March 21, 2018.



------
philly news
