Nydia Han catches up with Chinatown activist Cecilia Moy Yep

A sneak peek at Nydia's interview with the Godmother of Chinatown.
Check out the full interview here: http://6abc.com/3429523
--------------------------------------
Every year, 6abc celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage month with a special dinner honoring community members here in Philadelphia.
Nydia Han interviews this year's honorees along with Cecilia Moy Yep, a woman who has spent the past 52 years fighting to make Chinatown the vibrant neighborhood it is today. http://6abc.com/asianheritage/
Related Topics:
Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month