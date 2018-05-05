ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH

Nydia Han catches up with Chinatown activist Cecilia Moy Yep

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet a local activist making a difference in her Chinatown community. (WPVI)

A sneak peek at Nydia's interview with the Godmother of Chinatown.

Check out the full interview here: http://6abc.com/3429523

--------------------------------------
Every year, 6abc celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage month with a special dinner honoring community members here in Philadelphia.

Nydia Han interviews this year's honorees along with Cecilia Moy Yep, a woman who has spent the past 52 years fighting to make Chinatown the vibrant neighborhood it is today. http://6abc.com/asianheritage/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Related
An interview with the 'Godmother of Chinatown'
ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH
An interview with the 'Godmother of Chinatown'
Visions '18: '#ThisIsAmerica', and a celebration of Asian American heritage
6abc Celebrates Asian American - Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Visions May 23 Program Information
More Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Top Stories
Police: Woman shoots intruder in North Philly home
Gary Heidnik's House of Horrors, 30 years later
Police investigate toddler death in Somerton
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, prompting evacuations
AccuWeather: Cloudy And Cooler
Gunshots damage cars in Darby, Pa.
Man and woman stabbed in North Philadelphia
Fake DJ allegedly conned way into 3 schools, Obama event
Show More
Man carrying AR-15 in Abington in custody over mental health concerns
Police vehicles collide in Reading
2 people died after shooting in Bristol Township
3 homes evacuated after gas fumes detected in Center City
Suspect sought for 2 Philly corner store robberies
More News