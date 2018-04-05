U.S. & WORLD

NYPD: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 5, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW YORK --
Police officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun on Wednesday fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm, police said.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn after three 911 callers said a "man was pointing a silver firearm at people on the street," according to NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

Five officers, three in plainclothes and two in uniform, responded and encountered a man matching the description in the 911 calls.

"The suspect took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers, two of whom were in uniform, said Monahan.

Four of the officers then fired a total of 10 rounds, striking the man, who was later found to be holding a "pipe with some sort of knob at the end," he said.

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Four officers were treated for minor injuries.

Dozens of police cars converged on the area, and a crowd of about 200 people gathered around the cordoned-off intersection, said 33-year-old resident Shaya Tenenbaum, who added that a few people in the crowd shouted at police.

Andre Wilson, 38, told the Daily News that he has known the victim for 20 years, describing him as a quirky neighborhood character.

"All he did was just walk around the neighborhood," he said. "He speaks to himself, usually he has an orange Bible or a rosary in his hand. He never had a problem with anyone."

Wilson said he was shocked that it would come to this.

"The officers from the neighborhood, they know him. He has no issue with violence. Everybody just knows he's just mentally challenged. This shouldn't have happened at all."

The shooting comes after the police killing of an unarmed black man on March 18 in Sacramento, California, sparked two weeks of protests and calls for police reform.

Stephon Clark, 22, was shot by officers responding to a report of someone breaking car windows. Police said they thought he had a gun, but he was carrying only a cellphone.

In a private autopsy commissioned by Clark's family, prominent pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu announced that Clark was hit by eight bullets - six in the back, one in the neck and one in the thigh - and took three to 10 minutes to die. Police waited about five minutes before rendering medical aid.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice-involved shootingpolice shooting
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
VIDEO: Winds blow roof off Kansas school
Trump working with governors to send troops to guard border
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
Parkland students slam clear backpacks: 'We want real change'
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Tacony-Palmyra Bridge reopens after being hit by a ship
Villanova Parade: Route, street closures, parking, and mass transit info
Phillies home opener today in South Philly
AccuWeather: Villanova Parade, Phillies Opener Forecast
Officials: Trevose house fire caused by arson
3 Phila. officers responding to shooting injured in crash
Police: Man stalked teens at King of Prussia Mall
VIDEO: Winds blow roof off Kansas school
Show More
Vernon Odom recalls covering MLK assassination
Trump working with governors to send troops to guard border
DA: Secretary blamed shopping addiction for $260,000 theft
Local police stations offer safe havens for completing online transactions
Local activists recall meeting Martin Luther King Jr.
More News