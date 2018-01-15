Off-duty officer charged with DUI, child endangerment in Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer charged with DUI: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on January 15, 2018.

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
A police officer in Delaware has been charged with driving under the influence and engendering the welfare of a child.

26-year-old Keith Boris of Dover's police department is on administrative leave without pay.

He's been on the force for one year.

Police said Boris picked up his daughter from a daycare Thursday after leaving McGlynn's Pub and Restaurant.



He was later found passed out in the driver's seat at an intersection for "several light cycles."

The girl was unharmed and given to her mother.

Police Chief Marvin Mailey said in a statement he was grateful no one was harmed due to Boris's reckless actions.

Mailey added: "To say that I am disappointed in this incident is an understatement."

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
delaware newsDUIchild endangermentDover
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ice jam on Delaware River prompts flood warnings
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies
Eagles: Dog masks allowed at NFC Championship Game in Philly
WATCH: Vikings' play that led them to Philadelphia
Eagles underdogs to Vikings in NFC Championship
Quakertown responds to criticism for classes on MLK Day
Trump defends self after comments, says: 'I am not a racist'
1 person dead after car plunges into Delaware River
Show More
Will Smith wants Ben Simmons voted into NBA All-Star Game
Fire destroys West Philadelphia tire store
Surveillance: Car soars into 2nd floor of California dental office
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Cold Today
Woman dies after fire on casino boat off Florida's coast
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Ice jam on Delaware River prompts flood warnings
Surveillance: Car soars into 2nd floor of California dental office
West Philadelphia crash flips car on its side
More Video