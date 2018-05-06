EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2925391" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After near fatal hit-and-run, SEPTA officer back on his feet. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on January 10, 2018.

The best pic of the day. Transit PO Gary "Superman" Miller finished the Broad Street Run. After being mowed down by a car in May 2016, there was doubt about his ability to work again let alone finish a 10 mile run. He is a superhero. pic.twitter.com/pdsnUD6fhn — Thomas J. Nestel III (@TNestel3) May 6, 2018

A SEPTA transit police officer, who was nearly killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver two years ago, completed the Broad Street Run in superhero-like fashion.Officer Gary Miller was struck while on a run with his wife in Northeast Philadelphia in the spring of 2016.Police say the car came barreling from behind, striking him.Miller was left on the side of the road with severe injuries. He underwent multiple surgeries for a broken leg, a broken collarbone, a concussion and other injuries.The hit-and-run driver is now behind bars, but the road to recovery has been long for Officer Miller.In January, however, Miller returned to active duty."Back to normalcy, back to being on my feet, strong and active again. This past year I was doing administrative and said, 'I need to get back out on my feet because he's going to need me.' A lot of people are retiring, high turnover, we got a lot of guys coming in, and the new guys need to be taught by us older heads," Miller said.Officer Miller said he could have lost a leg during the crash. He also said he lost a lot of weight and was depressed at times during his recovery.He credited his amazing doctors at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and his faith in God.On Sunday, Miller took part in the 10-mile race down Broad Street.Fellow officer Kemba Heppard took a photo of Miller celebrating with his Batman shirt.SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel tweeted, "The best pic of the day. Transit PO Gary 'Superman' Miller finished the Broad Street Run. After being mowed down by a car in May 2016, there was doubt about his ability to work again let alone finish a 10 mile run. He is a superhero."