Officials: Death at Tropicana Atlantic City determined to be suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Tropicana Hotel death ruled suicide. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 9, 2017. (WPVI)

ATLANTIC CITY (WPVI) --
Authorities have determined the death a man at the Tropicana Casino & Resort in Atlantic City was the result of a suicide.

They say a woman was injured as a result of an attempted suicide.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner says this was an isolated incident and there were no safety concerns to the public at any time.

Police were called to the casino around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police responded after receiving a 911 call from hotel staff. The discovery was made inside a room in the Tropicana Towers.

"The people that were involved in this matter were guests and they had overstayed their registered time. As a result of that, hotel staff went to check on them. At that time, the police were called," Tyner said.

Late Tuesday night, the medical examiner arrived on the scene and removed one body from the Tropicana.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
new jersey newscasinobody foundhotelAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
12 firefighters injured battling West Chester fire
Defense secretary issues warning to North Korea
Cops: Drunk man drives to 'safest place' - a police station
Sunoco reaches settlement on pipeline in Pa.
FBI searched home of fmr. Trump campaign chairman
Body found after Kensington fire ID'd
Donations pour in after jar stolen from NJ diner
AccuWeather: Sun soaked Thursday
Show More
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
Police: Thief threatened to stab guard at Center City store
Body found on Atlantic City boardwalk
NJ town may ban tents to address beach crowding
Man dies after being shot 3 times in North Phila.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Defense secretary issues warning to North Korea
FBI searched home of fmr. Trump campaign chairman
Man shot while sitting on steps in Hunting Park
More Video