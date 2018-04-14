The New Jersey Attorney's General Office is investigating the shooting death of a murder suspect in Millville, Cumberland County.It happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday on Holly Berry Lane.Officials say the incident involved a Millville police officer and two Winslow Township Camden County officers.The officers were pursuing the suspect, who was wanted in a Camden County murder.At least one of the officers fatally shot the suspect. No police officers were hurt.Police have not said why the suspect was shot.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.------