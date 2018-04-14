Officials: Murder suspect shot and killed by police in Cumberland Co.

MILLVILLE, N.J. --
The New Jersey Attorney's General Office is investigating the shooting death of a murder suspect in Millville, Cumberland County.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday on Holly Berry Lane.

Officials say the incident involved a Millville police officer and two Winslow Township Camden County officers.

The officers were pursuing the suspect, who was wanted in a Camden County murder.

At least one of the officers fatally shot the suspect. No police officers were hurt.

Police have not said why the suspect was shot.

