UPDATE: Explosion incident at 4721 Eagle Feather Dr; Multiple #ATCEMS assets are staging to possibly 2 separate incidents in the area. At this incident, 2 patients have been identified and are prepping those patients for transport. More to Follow... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

Multiple assets on a reported second explosion 4800 block Dawn Song Dr (2032) reports of 2 patients. Investigation if this is the same incident as already reported or a separate incident underway. More information to be provided when available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

Officials are responding to two possible "explosion incidents" in the city of Austin.According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, officials have responded to an incident on Eagle Feather Drive.Two patients have been identified and transported, officials said in a tweet.Another incident has been reported on Dawn Song Drive with reports of two people possibly injured.It is unclear if these two incidents are related or if Sunday's reported explosions are related to the deadly package explosions earlier this month.A reward for information in three earlier