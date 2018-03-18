Officials responding to possible 'explosion incidents' in Austin, Texas

Two possible explosions are under investigation in Austin, according to emergency officials.

AUSTIN, Texas (WPVI) --
Officials are responding to two possible "explosion incidents" in the city of Austin.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, officials have responded to an incident on Eagle Feather Drive.

Two patients have been identified and transported, officials said in a tweet.



Another incident has been reported on Dawn Song Drive with reports of two people possibly injured.



It is unclear if these two incidents are related or if Sunday's reported explosions are related to the deadly package explosions earlier this month.

A reward for information in three earlier
