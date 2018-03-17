Officials see increase in fire fatalities in Philadelphia

Officials see increase in fire fatalities in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA
Philadelphia fire officials say there's been a sharp increase in fire fatalities so far this year.

In 2017, there were 21 confirmed fire fatalities.

Already this year, there are three confirmed deaths, and seven are pending with the Medical Examiners office.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says the fire department received a one-million dollar grant from FEMA last year to install 30,000 smoke alarms.

He says they're free, and firefighters will install them at no charge.

Action News is also working to keep the community safe.

Every year, 6abc conducts the Operation 6abc: Save A Life Fire Safety Campaign.

The station teams up with fire departments and Kidde smoke alarms to hand out thousands of smoke detectors.

